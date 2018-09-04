Lady Wolverines defeat Fairfield-Central, Eau Claire

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines continued their season by improving to 4-0 on the season with a 5-1 win over the Griffins of Fairfield-Central on Wednesday. The girls were able to win some tough matches to get the victory for the team. The results of the match are as follows:

#1 Singles: C. Trapp (FC) d. Aubrey Brock (W) – 6-4, 6-3

#2 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. K. Boyd (FC) – 6-2, 6-1

#3 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. J. Green (FC) – 6-0, 6-3

#4 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. A. Thompson (FC) – 6-1, 6-2

#5 Singles: Mikhail Jenkins (W) d. S. Johnson (FC) – 6-1, 6-1

#2 Doubles: Ashley Felker/Keri Lawson (W) d. J. Green/A. Hopkins (FC) – 6-0, 2-2 (retired)

The Lady Wolverines also hosted the Lady Shamrocks of Eau Claire High School in the first region match of the season and were able to get the win 7-0 and improve to 3-0 on the season and 1-0 in the region. The Lady Wolverines got a big first win in the region to try and make the playoffs for the first time in several years. The results of the matches are as follows:

#1 Singles: Aubrey Brock (W) d. D. Williams (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#2 Singles: Kimberly Kendrick (W) d. A. Spencer (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#3 Singles: Raegan Kendrick (W) d. G. Wood (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#4 Singles: Barrett Martin (W) d. D. Griffin (EC) – 6-0, 6-0

#5 Singles: Mikhail Jenkins (W) won by forfeit

#1 Doubles: Ashley Felker/Mikhail Jenkins (W) d. D. Williams/A.Spencer (EC) – 8-0

#2 Doubles: Keri Lawson/Olivia Martin (W) won by forfeit