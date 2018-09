MCHS wins County Swim Meet

A Newberry High School swimmer gives it his all. - -

Swimmers from Newberry High School, Newberry Academy and Mid-Carolina Academy competed on Wednesday in the County Swim Meet. -

NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina High School swim team came out on top Wednesday after defeating Newberry High School 169-102 and Newberry Academy 188-23 in the County Swim Meet.

Swimmers obtaining consideration times for 3A state meet are:

Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay (Eliza Jane Shepherd, Ella DeNicola, Jordan Cary, Dori Pitts)

Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay (Ben Hawkins, Adam Carrier, Parker Anderson, Sam Hawkins)

Girls 50 Yard Freestyle – Jordan Cary

Girls 100 Yard Freestyle – Dori Pitts

Girls 100 Backstroke – Jordan Cary

Boys 100 Breaststroke – Adam Carrier

Swimmers obtaining automatic state qualifying times for 3A state meet are:

Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley – Ben Hawkins

Girls 100 Yard Breaststroke – Ella DeNicola

Boys 100 Yard Breaststroke – Ben Hawkins

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0832.jpg A Mid-Carolina swimmer races to make the best time. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0885.jpg Swimmers from Newberry High School, Newberry Academy and Mid-Carolina Academy competed on Wednesday in the County Swim Meet. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0917.jpg A Newberry High School swimmer comes up for some air. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0922.jpg A Mid-Carolina swimmer races to the finish. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0932.jpg Swimmers dive into the pool at the YMCA. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_DSC_0975.jpg A Newberry Academy swimmer during a medley race. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

A Newberry High School swimmer gives it his all.