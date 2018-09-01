Bulldogs top Panthers in home opener

A play in motion between the Bulldogs and Panthers. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer A play in motion between the Bulldogs and Panthers. - Zsymere Epps, Zay Chalmers and Ahmad Willis celebrate after a Bulldog touchdown. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Zsymere Epps, Zay Chalmers and Ahmad Willis celebrate after a Bulldog touchdown. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry High School Bulldogs walked away victorious in their home opener against Batesburg-Leesville by a final score of 41-39.

The Panthers received the ball in the opening quarter, but would punt away to the Bulldogs. Ball possession would go back to the Panthers after the Bulldogs fumbled on the punt return, the Panthers posted their first set of points just two minutes into the game. The PAT was no good, with the Panthers leading the way 6-0.

The Bulldogs answered back to the Panthers shortly after regaining possession with Ahmorae Wilmore finding his way into the end zone, the PAT was good with the Bulldogs leading 7-6.

With around 4:30 minutes left in the first quarter Panther Ke’shoun Williams found the end zone and reclaimed the lead after a successful two point conversion making the score 14-7.

The Bulldogs evened the score after Zay Chalmers found the end zone, the PAT was successful with the scored tied 14-14.

Just before halftime the Panthers would come back with a touchdown by Tay Wilson, the extra point was no good, but the Panthers still reclaimed the lead 20-14.

Coming back from halftime Chalmers found Kentrell Caldwell for a Bulldog touchdown with 9:03 left in the third quarter, the score now 21-20. Ahmad Willis would also find the end zone extending the Bulldog’s lead 28-20.

The ball would remain in the Panther’s possession only for a short time after a fumble was recovered by Bulldog Josh Mathis. Willis would find Zsymere Epps for another Bulldog touchdown giving the Bulldogs a score of 35-20.

Panther Marvin Gantt would find the end zone on the return just before the final quarter making the score 35-27.

The Panthers found the end zone 12 seconds into the final quarter, an attempt at a two point conversion was unsuccessful with the Bulldogs still holding onto the lead 35-33. With 5:30 minutes left in the contest the Panthers found the end zone, but an unsuccessful two point conversion would still allow the Panthers to take back the lead 39-35.

In the Bulldog’s final possession of the game Wilmore was able to find his way into the end zone with four minutes remaining, the extra point was good, for a final score of 41-39.

A play in motion between the Bulldogs and Panthers. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Bulldogs2.jpg A play in motion between the Bulldogs and Panthers. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Zsymere Epps, Zay Chalmers and Ahmad Willis celebrate after a Bulldog touchdown. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/web1_Bulldogs1.jpg Zsymere Epps, Zay Chalmers and Ahmad Willis celebrate after a Bulldog touchdown. Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.