SALUDA — The Mid-Carolina Rebels fell to Saluda High School 49-7 Friday night.

Saluda would widen the gap early in the game leading 35-0 in the second quarter.

The Rebels managed to put one set of points on the board and Saluda would add two more touchdowns to their lead for a final score of 49-7.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

