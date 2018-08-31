Tri-Academy wins first game

NEWBERRY — Tri-Academy was victorious tonight in their first away game at Cathedral Academy, winning 50-22.

Tri-Academy made it on the board first when Matt Hegler scored a touchdown with 10 minutes on the clock, and with a successful two point conversion, the team led 8-0. Five minutes later Tri-Academy would score again when Zach May made a touchdown, this time the two point conversion was no good.

Cathedral Academy would make their way on the board in the first with a touchdown, but the PAT was no good and the first quarter ended 14-7.

It appeared neither team would score in the second quarter until a little under five minutes when Zach May would make his second touchdown of the night, the kick was no good and the score became 20-7. Which would also be the score going into halftime.

The third quarter would not see another touchdown until about five minutes left in the quarter when Sam Clarke made a touchdown and Matt Hegler made a successful two point conversation. The score was now 28-7.

During the fourth quarter, Tri-Academy would start off with another touchdown only a minute in when Matt Hegler scored, the kick was blocked and Tri-Academy led 34-7. About a minute later Zach May scored another touchdown, and Ethan Myers got the two point conversion, and Tri-Academy led 47-7.

Cathedral Academy would pick up steam and with seven minutes left made their second touchdown of the night, with a successful two point conversion, making the score 42-15. They would score once more, with a successful PAT.

However, Tri-Academy also scored again with Ethan Myers, the two point conversation was good and the game ended 50-22 for Tri-Academy’s first win of the season.