Wolverines fall to Trojans

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines were defeated tonight by the Ridge Spring-Monetta High School Trojans 38-6.

The Trojans started off the game with an immediate field goal, with only 20 seconds passing, they made it on the board with a touchdown. The PAT was unsuccessful, and the Trojans start out the first quarter 6-0. A few minutes later, the Trojans scored again, this time with a successful PAT. Making the score 13-0.

During the course of the first quarter the Wolverines would fumble twice, and the Trojans took control of the ball both times. However, with only a minute left in the first quarter, the Wolverines intercepted the ball from the Trojans, gaining control of the ball for the second quarter.

Despite this, the Trojans would get the first touchdown of the second quarter, with a little under nine minutes on the clock. The PAT was no good, and the score would remain 19-0 until after halftime.

The Wolverines came back in the third quarter with a touchdown when Quarterback Caleb Bowers threw the ball to Alan Mikel Stanley for the Wolverines only touchdown of the night. The two point conversion was no good, and the score stood 19-6. The Trojans would come back with another touchdown in the third quarter, and with an unsuccessful PAT, the quarter ended 25-6.

The Trojans scored twice more in the fourth quarter, with only one successful PAT, the score would end 38-6.

The Wolverines during a time out. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_40432263_1544657435635883_814116655889121280_n.jpg The Wolverines during a time out. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer