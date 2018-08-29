Tri-Academy heading to first away game

NEWBERRY — The Tri-Academy Eagles took on Palmetto Christian Academy (of Mt. Pleasant) in the first game as a new team, but the Eagles would walk away in defeat after losing 46-0.

“I think our overall lack of experience really was apparent, but we played a much improved second half. That should give us something to build on this week,” said Head Coach Dan Dickerson. “We have fairly good overall speed, lack of time in the weight room in the spring and over the summer were definitely apparent on Friday.”

This week the Eagles will take on the Cathedral Academy Generals, in North Charleston. The Generals, like the Eagles, are currently 0-1 this season.

“We’re going to be tweaking our offense to give us a better chance of being successful,” Dickerson said.

This week the Eagles will be working on blocking and tackling, two things Dickerson said they did not do well last week. During their game against the Generals, the Eagles will be utilizing the same basic defence, but with better execution, according to Dickerson.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

