Rebels fall to Eagles

It’s a scramble for the ball as the Rebels and Eagles face off. - Dexter Stinson | for The Newberry Observer It’s a scramble for the ball as the Rebels and Eagles face off. -

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels hosted Chapin High School last week where they fell short to the Eagles 17-13.

The Eagles would lead the way in the first quarter with their first touchdown of the night, The PAT by kicker Alex Nelson was good.

The Rebels would gain possession, but were forced to punt back to the Eagles on fourth down. With less than four minutes before halftime the Rebels would trail the Eagles 17-0. Before the conclusion of the first half, the Eagles attempted a field goal, but were unsuccessful.

Coming back from halftime, the score would remain 17-0 until the six minute mark when Rebel BJ Tobe found the end zone for the Rebels first touchdown of the game, the PAT by kicker Drew Dominic was good, bringing the score 17-7 with just under five minutes remaining in the third quarter.

The Rebels would record their final touchdown of the game courtesy of Zach Frick with 5:30 remaining in the contest, the PAT by Dominic was no good, with the final score 17-13.

The Rebels will take on Saluda High School Tigers Friday at 7:30 p.m. The Tigers and Rebels have an overall 8-6 record. Last year the Tigers defeated the Rebels in a 28-21 victory.

It’s a scramble for the ball as the Rebels and Eagles face off. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_football-game-192.jpg It’s a scramble for the ball as the Rebels and Eagles face off. Dexter Stinson | for The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.