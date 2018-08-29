Wolverines victorious in first away game

-

WHITMIRE — The Whitmire High School Wolverines saw their first win of the season after defeating the Great Falls Red Devils 19-6 in Great Falls.

“We got off the bus a little flat at Great Falls, I don’t know if it was because it was the first week of school and that we were drained mentally. Perhaps it was the delicious pre-game meal that First Baptist Church served us. Kind of like the Thanksgiving meal affect where you eat a great meal and you want to go and take a nap,” said Head Coach Charlie Jenkins. “But we did come out flat and all the coaches could sense it before the game. It took us a quarter to get our heads on straight.”

During the first quarter, Jenkins said they fumbled twice and jumped offside a couple of times, which he said let the Red Devils take a 6-0 lead.

“I think that woke us up and they did not score again. We had a lot more energy in the second quarter, third quarter and fourth quarter,” Jenkins said.

All of the touchdowns by the Wolverines that came in the final three quarters were on yard runs. One by Nate Stanley, one by CJ Wicker and one by Chandler Crumley.

“Our defensive effort was scrappy all night, we held Great Falls to 88 total yards,” he said. “We had a lot of minor bumps and bruises and some dehydration during the game, so we had to use our whole roster. Everyone played a part and our subs came in and played major roles in the win. It was a true team effort.”

This week, the Wolverines will take on the Ridge Spring-Monetta Trojans, the team is currently 0-2, compared to the Wolverines who are 1-1.

“We like to test ourselves with the schedule early on each year, and we certainly have this year. Ridge Spring-Monetta played for the upper state championship last year and they only graduated four seniors. They are currently ranked number three in Class A,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said playing against the Trojans isn’t complicated.

“We know what they will be doing against us, but they are so fundamentally sound and athletic that it makes a very tough opponent every year,” Jenkins said. “Coach Kenny Lipsey, a Mid-Carolina grad, is their head coach and he does a great job with those guys.”

Friday’s game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. in Whitmire.

Wolverines to take on Trojans Friday

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

