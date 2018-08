NEWBERRY — The JV football team lost a hard fought game against Abbeville High School 29-20. Zack Chalmers returned the opening kickoff to give the Bulldogs an early lead. KJ Robinson scored on a long run and the final Bulldog score came from a Keaton Atkins pass to Malik Goree. The JV Bulldogs travel to Batesburg-Leesville this week. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Staff Report