Rebels fall in first home game

August 27, 2018 Newberry Observer Sports 0
By Andrew Wigger

PROSPERITY — In their first home game with a new coach, the Mid-Carolina Rebels were defeated by the Chapin High School Eagles 17-13.

The Eagles took on the early lead in the first quarter, coming ahead of the Rebels 7-0. This success only continued slightly by the end of the half when they led 10-0. However, by the third quarter the Rebels were able to make it on the board, but the Eagles were also able to score again, ending the third 17-7.

The Rebels were able to prevent any additional touchdowns from the Eagles for the rest of the night, and themselves able to score once more before the buzzer sounded.

