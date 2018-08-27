Rebels fall in first home game

PROSPERITY — In their first home game with a new coach, the Mid-Carolina Rebels were defeated by the Chapin High School Eagles 17-13.

The Eagles took on the early lead in the first quarter, coming ahead of the Rebels 7-0. This success only continued slightly by the end of the half when they led 10-0. However, by the third quarter the Rebels were able to make it on the board, but the Eagles were also able to score again, ending the third 17-7.

The Rebels were able to prevent any additional touchdowns from the Eagles for the rest of the night, and themselves able to score once more before the buzzer sounded.