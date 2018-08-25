Tri-Academy falls in first game

NEWBERRY — The Tri-Academy Eagles took on Palmetto Christian Academy (of Mt. Pleasant) in the first game as a new team, but the Eagles would walk away in defeat after losing 46-0.

PCA would make it on the board for the first time in the first quarter with 7:51 on the clock, with a successful two point conversion, PCA led 8-0. About a minute later they increased that lead with another touchdown and another successful two point conversion, making the score 16-0.

With a little over three minutes left in the first quarter, PCA was able to get another touchdown, and two point conversion, making the score 24-0, also ending the first quarter with a comfortable lead.

PCA’s success continued in the second quarter, with a touchdown at 11:51, and a good two point conversion, they now led 32-0. This success continued with 8:19 on the clock, the PCA got another touchdown, but the two point conversion was not successful this time, making the score 38-0.

PCA scored once more int he second with just under two minutes to go, the two point conversion was missed again, and they ended the first half 46-0.

The Eagles defence came back after halftime with a goal not to let PCA score again, and they succeeded. Neither team made it on the board during the second half, ending the game 46-0 in PCA’s favor.