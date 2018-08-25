Wolverines trample Red Devils

GREAT FALLS — The Whitmire High School Wolverines have walked away from their first away game in victory, after defeating the Great Falls Red Devils 19-6.

The Red Devils started off by ending the first quarter by leading the game 6-0. However, during the second quarter the Wolverines came back with two additional touchdowns, with one successful PAT. By halftime the Wolverines led 13-6.

The Wolverines continued their success during the second half with another touchdown, now leading the Red Devils 19-6. The Red Devils were not able to put additional points on the board thanks to the Wolverines defense.