Panthers defeat Bulldogs

ABBEVILLE — The Abbeville High School Panthers shut out Newberry High School 49-0 in the Bulldog’s first contest of the season.

The Bulldogs received the ball in the opening minutes, but were forced to punt away on fourth down.

A hand-off to Panther Ja’bryan Sanders would find the end zone for the Panther’s first set of points. The PAT by Dylan Beauford was good with Abbeville leading 7-0.

The Panthers would regain possession after the Bulldogs were forced to punt, with 4:25 in the first quarter a 49 yard field goal attempt by the Panthers was unsuccessful.

Unable to find the end zone the Bulldogs would punt again after an incomplete pass from quarterback Zay Chalmers.

With 2:14 left in the first quarter, the Panthers would notch another touchdown courtesy of quarterback Jordan Moore still maintaining the lead 14-0.

Quadarius Woods would later find his way into the end zone in the second quarter for another Panther touchdown with the Bulldogs trailing the Panthers 21-0.

The Panthers proved to be unstoppable finding the end zone with 8:11 to go before halftime, the Panthers holding onto the lead 28-0.

Cortney Jackson would further extend the Panther lead with another Panther touchdown with just under five minutes in the second quarter. The Bulldogs would go into the locker rooms trailing the Panthers 35-0.

Returning from the locker rooms, the Panthers wasted no time putting more points on the board with Sanders finding the end zone two minutes into the third quarter.

The Bulldog’s struggles continued and an attempt to find the end zone was interrupted after a loose ball was recovered by the Panthers. The Panthers would later recover a fumble from the Bulldogs.

In the early minutes of the final quarter, Panther Hi’mize Rayford found the end zone, putting the Panther’s final set of points on the board for the night.

With the clock winding down KT Robinson found his way to the two yard line for the Bulldogs hoping to produce a touchdown, but the Panthers defense held the Bulldogs to walk away with the win.