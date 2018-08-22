Rebels defeat Wolverines 33-7

The Wolverines take down the Rebels before they could add more yards to the play. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer The Wolverines take down the Rebels before they could add more yards to the play. - During halftime, the 1978 Wolverine State Champion Football team was recognized for the 40th anniversary of the victory. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer During halftime, the 1978 Wolverine State Champion Football team was recognized for the 40th anniversary of the victory. - BJ Tobe makes a run for the end zone. - Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer BJ Tobe makes a run for the end zone. -

WHITMIRE — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels defeated the Whitmire Wolverines 33-7 Friday night at Legends Stadium to kick off the 2018-19 season.

Receiving the ball to start the first quarter, the Rebels worked their way down the field with quarterback CC Boyd bringing the ball inside the five yard line. Boyd would keep the ball to find his way into the end zone to put the Rebels on the board in the opening minutes. The PAT by kicker Drew Dominic was good with the Rebels leading 7-0.

The Wolverines would gain possession of the ball for the first time in the contest, but ultimately punted back to the Rebels on fourth down.

With the ball in Rebel possession, Boyd would see a sack by Dominic and later by junior Matthew Prather and senior Jordan Stone rounding out the end of the first quarter.

The Rebels wasted no time at the beginning of the second quarter with Boyd finding the end zone for the touchdown with 11:02 left on the clock. The PAT by Dominic was good with the Rebels leading by two touchdowns.

An attempt to put points on the board was unsuccessful for the Wolverines after Rebel Connor Gray recovered a Whitmire fumble with 10:53 remaining in the first half. The Wolverines would later regain possession after an interception from senior Chase Hood. With just under five minutes before halftime, the Wolverines would see their first set of points on the board after a touchdown from senior Jaylen Brown. The PAT by kicker Christian McLaren was good and the Wolverines were now on the board 14-7.

The Rebels widened the gap for the Wolverines with Boyd finding the end zone again for the touchdown with 1:34 left in the second quarter. The extra point by Dominic was no good with the Rebels holding onto the lead 20-7. The Rebels would have one more attempt to add more points to the board before halftime with junior BJ Tobe adding to the Rebel’s lead for the touchdown. A two point conversion by the Rebels was unsuccessful making the score 26-7.

Returning from halftime, the Wolverines would have possession for a short time before a fumble put the ball back in Rebel territory. Unable to gain any yards the Rebels were forced to punt.

Leading up to the fourth quarter, both teams would not put any more points on the board. Rebel Tre Sims would intercept the Wolverines putting the ball in Rebels possession at the start of the final quarter. At the 10:08 mark the Rebels would notch their final touchdown of the night. Dominic’s kick was good extending the lead for the final score of 33-7.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

