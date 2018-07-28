Chapin-Newberry advance in Finals

NEWBERRY — Chapin-Newberry continued in the winners bracket with a 4-1 win against Sumter in a game that was suspended for rain on Wednesday night in the top of the fifth and completed Thursday afternoon.

Jonathan Bickley got the win and Wesley Livingston the save as Chapin-Newberry improved to 19-5. Chase Hood and Price Alexander led the nine hit attack with two hits apiece. They advanced to play Sumter for the State Title on Friday July 27 at 4 p.m. as Sumter eliminated Florence Thursday night by the score of 4-2.

Both the State Champion and the Runner-up will advance to the Southeast Regional in Asheboro, N.C. which starts on August 8.