Davis signs to Allen University

NEWBERRY — LaTavia Davis, Newberry High School senior, has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Allen University.

Davis, 18, has been playing softball for about nine years, originally playing catcher, but most recently taking on the role of first base.

“My mom wanted me to start playing, but once I started playing I started loving it,” Davis said. “I love playing softball because it brings out my talent, it shows my personality and I’m doing something that I want to do. It takes a lot of motivation, practicing, being on time, being involved and just not giving up on yourself.”

Before making her final decision, Davis had other options of Spartanburg Methodist College or Piedmont Technical College. It was ultimately the people that helped Davis make her decision.

“It was probably just bringing what I can bring to the school and the good people that are there,” she said.

While at Allen University, Davis plans on majoring in early childhood education to fulfill her goals of one day becoming a teacher.

Davis’ mother, Rasheeda Johnson, is glad to see her daughter continue her career doing something she loves.

“It’s exciting, I didn’t graduate so for her, as my second child, to graduate and then have the opportunity to go to college is a sight,” she said. “She chose the school that she wanted to go to, I guess she wanted to stay close which is great. I had a step-brother that went to Allen University and he told me it was a good school, my brother is from the Columbia area and I’m moving that way soon so it’s still convenient.”

Katie Howell, Newberry High School softball coach, is proud to see one of her players take their careers into college.

“I’m super excited to see her go off and play ball. She always wants to know what she could have done better or right and I’ve enjoyed watching her grow, it has been just a joy to coach her,” she said. “I hope that I can make it to a few of the games, I am moving out of the area, but I plan on getting out to a couple of games to see what they ( Davis and Moon) can do on a college level.“

