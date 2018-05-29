Moon signs with Allen University

Morgan Moon, center, has signed to play softball at Allen University. She is pictured with, in no particular order, Syble Moon, Kayla Moon, Larry Holloway, Kenneth Stokes, Assistant Principal Ferdinand Cooper, Coach Katie Howell and Coach Frankie Jackson. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Morgan Moon, center, has signed to play softball at Allen University. She is pictured with, in no particular order, Syble Moon, Kayla Moon, Larry Holloway, Kenneth Stokes, Assistant Principal Ferdinand Cooper, Coach Katie Howell and Coach Frankie Jackson. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior Morgan Moon has signed a letter of intent to play softball at Allen University.

Moon, 17, plays right field for the Bulldogs, occasionally playing left field, she has been playing for five years.

“I played volleyball and basketball, but softball is my favorite sport,” Moon said. “Softball is very fun, when you’re in the game it’s amazing you’re just in the zone. I like to hit more than catch, but it’s just more fun.”

Moon also received offers from South Carolina State University, Claflin University and Morris College.

“Not only was Allen University the school I wanted to go to, but I’m going to be with my best friend and my cousin, we’re all roommates and I just made it my choice,” she said.

While at Allen University, Moon plans to major in business administration, with goals to one day being her own boss.

“I want to have my own business, I love shoes so I want to have a place where people can buy shoes,” Moon said.

As a student-athlete, Moon knows that staying focused is key in her transition from high school to collegiate sports.

“I go home, do my homework and just stay focused, sometimes I’ll write down how I can make myself better in softball, what things I did wrong or right, but mostly I just have to stay focused,” she said.

Moon’s mother, Kayla Moon, is overwhelmed, but excited to see her daughter sign to play for Allen University.

“It’s an awesome feeling to see her fulfilling her dream and inspiring others, I didn’t get that chance or opportunity, so maybe she can inspire others to pursue their dreams as well. She always said she would do it for her grandfather, it’s just an overwhelming feeling,” Moon said. “I just kept telling her to follow her dreams, this is something I’m really okay with, she’s my only child and she’s not so far away from her mother.”

Katie Howell, softball coach, has watched Moon grow over the years and is excited to see her further her career at Allen University.

“Morgan has really made it her priority to improve throughout the year all the way through the last inning, she has really been an asset to our team and I’ve definitely seen her grow. I plan on going to as many games as I can to see what Morgan and LaTavia can do,” Howell said.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

