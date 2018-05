PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Track Team has returned from State. D.J. Sims finished fourth in the State in Shot Put, Class AAA with 47 feet/eight inches, according to Coach Monroe Harris, this was a personal best for Sims.

Carissa Wicker finished fourth in the Class AAA 100 Hurdles with a time of 1:09:51, breaking the Mid-Carolina High School record.