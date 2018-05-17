Rogers signs to Francis Marion University

Donn Terrell Rogers Jr., center, has signed to play basketball at Francis Marion University. He is pictured with his father Donn Terrell Rogers Sr., left, and mother Carla Rogers, right. - Kelly Duncan | The Newberry Observer Donn Terrell Rogers Jr., center, has signed to play basketball at Francis Marion University. He is pictured with his father Donn Terrell Rogers Sr., left, and mother Carla Rogers, right. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School senior Donn Terrell Rogers Jr. has signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Francis Marion University.

Rogers, 18, plays point guard for the Bulldogs and has been playing basketball since he was about six years old, Rogers also played baseball and football.

“Basketball was always one of my first loves and I just think it brings a quiet place to me,” Rogers said.

Before choosing to attend Francis Marion University, Rogers had offers from Erskine College, Claflin University and Wingate University.

“I turned down football, I had football visits,” he said.

It was ultimately the atmosphere and coaches that made Rogers want to continue his basketball career at Francis Marion University.

While at Francis Marion University, Rogers would like to major in business with a minor in communications.

“I want to go into the sports marketing field, that’s something I’ve always thought about doing,” Rogers said.

Along with playing basketball, Rogers is interested in joining the fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi.

Rogers’ parents, Donn Terrell Sr. and Carla Rogers, have waited for the day to see their son commit to a school.

“It’s been a long time coming, we knew that him playing some kind of collegiate sport was in his future and his dad has been prepping him from a small child until now to be prepared for collegiate sports,” said Carla Rogers. “We’re just proud of him because he’s working hard to make it happen.”

Rogers’ father said that although he will be away from home, family will still be close by.

“Me and my wife are both from that area, so he’ll be close to family and he’ll be taken care of,” he said.

Carla Rogers added that she feels the atmosphere will keep their son grounded.

“Being around family will help keep him a little more humble and focused on his education,” she said.

His parents agreed that they will be at every single one of their son’s games, cheering from the stands.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

