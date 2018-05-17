NHS holds Athletic Banquet

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School held its annual athletic awards ceremony Tuesday evening in the Scott Gym. Those honored included:

JV Cheerleaders:

Coach’s Award: Mykell Cromer

Varsity Cheerleaders:

Most Improved: Taylor Wise

Coach’s Award: Sarah Loyd

MVP: Lydia Kinard

Girls Swimming:

Coach’s Award: Kaylee Busby

Resilency: Hannah Barnett

MVP: Emily Allen

Boys Swimming:

Coach’s Award: Ryan Barnett

Hustle: AJ Ware

MVP: Ethan Burge, Burge also medaled at the state meet.

JV Volleyball:

Coach’s Award: Erika Ruiz

Varsity Volleyball:

Coach’s Award: Rehgan Miller

Best Defensive Player: Ledare Livingston

MVP: Elyssia Marcavage

Girls’ Tennis:

Most Improved: Courtney Wilson

Coach’s Award: Sarah Mohler

MVP: Abigail Yi

JV Football:

Coach’s Award: Aaron Corbett

Varsity Football:

Co-Offensive MVP: Amir Abrams and Alec Blackmon.

Co-Defensive MVP: Gabe Harmon and Lamarcus Moore

Wrestling:

Most Improved: Gabe Harmon

Coach’s Award: Jonathan Moody

Outstanding Wrestler: Tristan Moody

JV Boys Basketball:

Most Promising: Tailyn Caldwell

Varsity Boys’ Basketball: Region Champions

Most Improved: Pat Paul

Coach’s Award: Terrell Rogers

Most Consistent: Nick Paul

JV Girls’ Basketball:

Hustle: Alexius Copeland

Varsity Girls’ Basketball: Region Champions, State Champions

All-State: Kelsey Felks/ Rayanna Davis

North-South All-Star: Rayanna Davis

Hustle: Zacharia Epps

Green Light: Rehgan Miller

Co-MVP: Rayanna Davis and Kelsey Felks

Girls Track:

Coach’s Award: Jakaiya Williams

Most Improved: Angel Cook

Fastest Runner: Diamond Davis

Boys Track:

Most Improved: Korey Johnson

Coach’s Award: Jaleel Gilliam

MVP: Tyler Duncan

JV Girls Soccer:

Coach’s Award: Stephany Vasquez

Varsity Girls Soccer:

Coach’s Award: Gennifer Lopez, Sarah Martinez, Melanie Guevara

JV Boys Soccer:

MVP: Carlos Florea

Varsity Boys Soccer: Region Champions

Region Co-Player of the year: Ulises Benitez

Bulldog: Rodrigo Nava Munoz

Offensive Player of the Year: Jose Hernandez

Defensive Player of the Year: Eric Soto

Golf:

Coach’s Award: Darby Dail

Medalist: Hagen Waldrop

JV Baseball:

Most Promising: Ryan Redd

Varsity Baseball:

Coach’s Award: Jeremy Jackson

MVP: Tramas Ruff

JV Softball:

Coach’s Award: Tarasia Singley

Varsity Softball:

Coach’s Award: Samira Elkins, Destiny Sims

Offense Award: Aymi Brown

Boys Tennis:

Coach’s Award: Joseph Yi

Most Improved: James Longshore

MVP: Moritz Brichzon

Highest Academic Averages:

Ninth Grade: Female: Somaria Ellis, Male: Philip Livingston

10th Grade: Female: Grace Lindsay, Male: Ethan Hawkins

11th Grade: Female: Courtney Wilson, Male: John Eason

12th Grade: Female: Kelsey Havird, Male: Darius Stephens-York

In the Special Awards:

Bulldog Award: Cole Boozer

Willie L. Scott Sr. Sportsmanship Award: Alec Blackmon

Louise Buzhardt Sportsmanship Award: Kelsey Havird

Stuart Leslie Christian Leadership Award: Gabe Harmon