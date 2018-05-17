NHS holds Athletic Banquet

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School held its annual athletic awards ceremony Tuesday evening in the Scott Gym. Those honored included:
JV Cheerleaders:
Coach’s Award: Mykell Cromer
Varsity Cheerleaders:
Most Improved: Taylor Wise
Coach’s Award: Sarah Loyd
MVP: Lydia Kinard
Girls Swimming:
Coach’s Award: Kaylee Busby
Resilency: Hannah Barnett
MVP: Emily Allen
Boys Swimming:
Coach’s Award: Ryan Barnett
Hustle: AJ Ware
MVP: Ethan Burge, Burge also medaled at the state meet.
JV Volleyball:
Coach’s Award: Erika Ruiz
Varsity Volleyball:
Coach’s Award: Rehgan Miller
Best Defensive Player: Ledare Livingston
MVP: Elyssia Marcavage
Girls’ Tennis:
Most Improved: Courtney Wilson
Coach’s Award: Sarah Mohler
MVP: Abigail Yi
JV Football:
Coach’s Award: Aaron Corbett
Varsity Football:
Co-Offensive MVP: Amir Abrams and Alec Blackmon.
Co-Defensive MVP: Gabe Harmon and Lamarcus Moore
Wrestling:
Most Improved: Gabe Harmon
Coach’s Award: Jonathan Moody
Outstanding Wrestler: Tristan Moody
JV Boys Basketball:
Most Promising: Tailyn Caldwell
Varsity Boys’ Basketball: Region Champions
Most Improved: Pat Paul
Coach’s Award: Terrell Rogers
Most Consistent: Nick Paul
JV Girls’ Basketball:
Hustle: Alexius Copeland
Varsity Girls’ Basketball: Region Champions, State Champions
All-State: Kelsey Felks/ Rayanna Davis
North-South All-Star: Rayanna Davis
Hustle: Zacharia Epps
Green Light: Rehgan Miller
Co-MVP: Rayanna Davis and Kelsey Felks
Girls Track:
Coach’s Award: Jakaiya Williams
Most Improved: Angel Cook
Fastest Runner: Diamond Davis
Boys Track:
Most Improved: Korey Johnson
Coach’s Award: Jaleel Gilliam
MVP: Tyler Duncan
JV Girls Soccer:
Coach’s Award: Stephany Vasquez
Varsity Girls Soccer:
Coach’s Award: Gennifer Lopez, Sarah Martinez, Melanie Guevara
JV Boys Soccer:
MVP: Carlos Florea
Varsity Boys Soccer: Region Champions
Region Co-Player of the year: Ulises Benitez
Bulldog: Rodrigo Nava Munoz
Offensive Player of the Year: Jose Hernandez
Defensive Player of the Year: Eric Soto
Golf:
Coach’s Award: Darby Dail
Medalist: Hagen Waldrop
JV Baseball:
Most Promising: Ryan Redd
Varsity Baseball:
Coach’s Award: Jeremy Jackson
MVP: Tramas Ruff
JV Softball:
Coach’s Award: Tarasia Singley
Varsity Softball:
Coach’s Award: Samira Elkins, Destiny Sims
Offense Award: Aymi Brown
Boys Tennis:
Coach’s Award: Joseph Yi
Most Improved: James Longshore
MVP: Moritz Brichzon
Highest Academic Averages:
Ninth Grade: Female: Somaria Ellis, Male: Philip Livingston
10th Grade: Female: Grace Lindsay, Male: Ethan Hawkins
11th Grade: Female: Courtney Wilson, Male: John Eason
12th Grade: Female: Kelsey Havird, Male: Darius Stephens-York
In the Special Awards:
Bulldog Award: Cole Boozer
Willie L. Scott Sr. Sportsmanship Award: Alec Blackmon
Louise Buzhardt Sportsmanship Award: Kelsey Havird
Stuart Leslie Christian Leadership Award: Gabe Harmon