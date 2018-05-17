Lady Wolverines fall to McBee in Upper State Tournament

MCBEE — The varsity Lady Wolverines softball team traveled to McBee for the second game of the Upper State Tournament. The Wolverines lost the game by a score of 15-5.

During the game the Wolverines jumped out to a early 1-0 lead before giving up eight straight runs. After the third inning the Wolverines were down by a score of 9-2. The Wolverines battled back to make the game 9-5 before giving up six runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game. Barrett Martin came on in relief and pitched well throughout the game. At the plate the Wolverines were led by Caylee Ellison who went one for two with a double, one run scored and one BB.

The loss eliminated the Wolverines from the playoffs.

This season the Lady Wolverines won their first District Championship in 12 years, which allowed them to advance to the Upper State Bracket of the 1A playoffs. This team will return 11 of the 15 girls next season. However, the Lady Wolverines will lose four girls that have been important to the success of the program, Angela Cody, Caylee Ellison, Taylor Peay and Selena Plaza.

“I would personally like to thank each of you for your commitment to the program. Thank you ladies,” said Head Coach Andrew Campbell.

In the opening game of the Upper State Bracket the Lady Wolverines traveled to Ware Shoals. The Lady Wolverines lost by a score of 10-0. The Lady Wolverines were never able to get anything going. Defensively the Wolverines did not play bad, only having a couple of miscues. On the Offensive side, the Lady Wolverines were held without a hit. Alexus Sanders and Angela Cody did draw a walk during the game.