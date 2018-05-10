Bradley Childers commits to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Head Coach Dave Davis announced the signing of All-State guard Bradley Childers to the incoming 2018-19 class.

Childers averaged 21 points, four rebounds, and three assists per game, and was selected as one of the top 10 players in South Carolina. He competed in the Carolina Classic All-Star game which pits the best players in North Carolina versus South Carolina and the Spartanburg East/West All-Star game. Childers earned several honors including being named to All-Region in back-to-back seasons. He was effective from behind the arc shooting 43 percent and making 28.

“Bradley loves the game of basketball and plays as hard as anyone I’ve ever coached,” said Gaffney coach Mark Huff. “He loves to compete and will give you everything he’s got. I feel he can come in and contribute right away at Newberry as a freshman.”

Childers had personal-best games versus Nation Ford in the first round of the playoffs as a junior with 24 points, six rebounds, and three assists. In his senior year he dropped 31 points, hitting six shots from deep, two rebounds, and three assists against Chapman. He knocked down another five threes picking up 32 points and three rebounds against Easley in the playoffs.

“Bradley Childers is the perfect match for Newberry College Basketball,” said Davis. “He played for one of the absolute best coaches in the state in Mark Huff and Bradley plays the game all out, all the time and he is fearless. He is unselfish, he can score the ball a variety of ways and brings the mentality it usually takes us a year or two to create. I am extremely pleased with how our returners are working this spring to create Newberry Basketball Culture, that Bradley will certainly add to.”