Kyle Tracy signs with Newberry

Tracy is the third South Carolina signee to the 2018-19 class. - Courtesy photo Tracy is the third South Carolina signee to the 2018-19 class. -

NEWBERRY — Newberry Head Coach Dave Davis announced the signing of three-time state champion Kyle Tracy to the incoming 2018-19 class.

The 6-0 guard from Spartanburg garnered accolades including 2A State Player of the Year, two-time All-State selection and three-time All-Region team selections. Tracy scored over 1,000 points during his high school career and was selected to play in the SCISA North versus South All-Star game as a junior and senior. This year Tracy participated in the South Carolina versus Georgia All-Star Game, and the East versus West Tip Off All-Star game.

Tracy averaged just above 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals per game on a team that played a national schedule alongside Duke signee Zion Williamson, who is Tracy’s daily workout partner. He posted outstanding numbers including a double-double against Proviso East with 18 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists, 22 points, nine assists and six rebounds versus York Prep, 20 points, seven rebounds, and four assists vs Bishop Gorman, and 19 points six rebounds and four steals against Keenan.

“Kyle competes, he is hard-nosed, he is not afraid of hard work, and that has been a recipe for success both for individual players and for my teams,” said Davis. “Kyle is versatile, can shoot and drive the basketball and works extremely hard on the defensive end. Despite playing in a national program, he was under-recruited and I believe people really have underestimated this young man. We are incredibly fortunate to add him to our basketball family. The fact that he competes with and against Zion without backing down, tells you a lot about Kyle.”

Tracy joins junior redshirt AJ Sales from Caldwell CC and TJ Brown from Dreher High School as South Carolina newcomers to the 2018-19 Newberry squad.

Tracy is the third South Carolina signee to the 2018-19 class. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Tracy-signing.jpeg Tracy is the third South Carolina signee to the 2018-19 class. Courtesy photo