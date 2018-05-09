Newberry Soccer announces dates for Little Wolves Youth Camp

The sessions will be led by Newberry College men’s and women’s coaches and players for boys and girls ages 4-14. - Courtesy photo The sessions will be led by Newberry College men’s and women’s coaches and players for boys and girls ages 4-14. -

NEWBERRY — The Newberry soccer programs have announced the dates and times for their upcoming Little Wolves Youth Day Camp.

The camp will be from June 18-21 for boys and girls ages 4-14. Options include both half and full days. The half day option runs from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and the full day option runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The youth day camp will take place at the Newberry Practice Soccer Field.

Discounts are offered to Newberry faculty and staff.

The Curriculum is focused on individual skill development and technique in a enthusiastic environment that caters to players of all levels and abilities. Each day, campers will play in small group games, fun-filled contests and activities while having fun and developing a passion for the game.

Sessions are led by Newberry College men’s and women’s coaches and players. Players will receive a camp t-shirt and have access to the pool on campus each day.

