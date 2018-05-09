Baseball to host Unsigned Senior Showcase May 16

NEWBERRY – Newberry’s baseball program will host an Unsigned Senior Showcase on Wednesday, May 16, that begins at 5:00 p.m.

Enrollment will be limited to 75 student-athletes and is open to any unsigned senior as well as underclassmen. Players are asked to bring all the necessary equipment as well as a copy of their unofficial transcripts and SAT and/or ACT test scores.

Players can register by mailing a completed form along with a $60 check made payable to “Newberry Baseball Camp.” Walk-ups will be admitted the day of the showcase if space allows. On-site registration and check-in open at 4:30.

Checks and registration can be sent to: Newberry Baseball Camp Attn. Russell Triplett 2100 College St. Newberry, SC 29108.