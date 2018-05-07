Date for Sean Page Basketball Elite and Shooting Camps announced

Elite Camp is open to rising high school freshmen through seniors and Shooting Camp is open to rising seventh graders through high school seniors. - Courtesy photo Elite Camp is open to rising high school freshmen through seniors and Shooting Camp is open to rising seventh graders through high school seniors. -

NEWBERRY — Sean Page, head women’s basketball coach, has announced the date and times for the Elite and Shooting Camps this summer.

Both camps will take place on Saturday, June 23, with Elite Camp running from 9:00 a.m. through noon and Shooting Camp taking place from 1-3 p.m. Each session is $50 per camper; those preregistering for both camps will receive a $10 discount. Elite Camp is open to rising high school freshmen through seniors, while Shooting Camp is open to rising seventh graders through high school seniors.

Campers can mail the completed registration and waiver forms, along with a check or money order payable to Sean Page Basketball, to: Sean Page WBB 2100 College St. Newberry, SC 29108.

Elite Camp is open to rising high school freshmen through seniors and Shooting Camp is open to rising seventh graders through high school seniors. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_BasketballCamp.jpg Elite Camp is open to rising high school freshmen through seniors and Shooting Camp is open to rising seventh graders through high school seniors. Courtesy photo