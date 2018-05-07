Lady Wolverines are District Champs

-

WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines softball team hosted Wagener-Salley on Wednesday for the District Championship and came away with the 7-2 victory.

The win gives the Wolverines their first District Championship since 2006. Kimberly Kendrick went the distance on the mound only giving up two runs on eight hits. She was helped via defense throughout the game, which ended with a Barrett Martin double play to secure the District Championship.

At the plate the Wolverines were led by Kymberlee Jenkins, Taylor Peay and Kaylynn Roche. Jenkins was two for four with two runs scored and one stolen base. Peay was two for four with two runs scored, one double, and two RBI. Roche was two for three with one double and three RBI.

