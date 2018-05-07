Wolverines fall short in Championship loss

WHITMIRE — The Wolverines baseball team lost the District One Championship Game to Lamar by a score of 11-0 in six innings. Casey Stevens (2-5) took the loss despite pitching admirably in both games. The defense was again the culprit for the Wolverines, allowing the Silver Foxes to have a big fifth inning. The bats remained quiet much of the night for Whitmire. Senior Austin Lanier led Whitmire going two for three.

“First of all, we would like to thank the large crowd that showed up for the playoffs. It was great to see so many people wearing blue and gold. We are very disappointed that we could not accomplish our next goal of winning a District Championship. We had opportunities in both games to take charge and did not get it done. I am so proud of this team and what they have accomplished. A Region Championship was special for this group. The seven seniors are going to be missed tremendously. We wish them nothing but the best. It is great that they get to go out as Champions. We are looking forward to 2019 and will work to get back to this point,” said Head Coach Chris Martin.

Prior to Game Two, the Wolverines fell in Game One to Lamar by a score of 5-3. Whitmire had a good start by Chase Hood who threw six innings, 0 ER, one H, and struck out nine. Casey Stevens 2-4 took the loss win relief despite not giving up an ER. The Wolverines were undone by poor defense late in the game. Offensively, Whitmire was led by Chase Hood who was three for three with a 2B (set a single-season record for most Doubles – nine). Casey Stevens was two for four.

“We did not get it done in the field. Guys who normally make plays did not. The top of the order was good. We did not get a lot from the rest,” Martin said.