Wolves capture the Hawks in 14-10 victory

NEWBERRY — With a strong first half performance, the Newberry Wolves men’s lacrosse would run away with the 14-10 win over the Hawks of Chowan.

Matt Cromie, a sophomore out of Oakville, ON, Canada, would put the Wolves on the board at the 13 minute mark via a clean pass from Stone Boone. Newberry would go on a 6-0 run, with three of the goals coming from Cromie. Dylan Mansur would follow up his teammate with his own goal just a few seconds later. Mansur would use his visionary powers to tally two assists in the run.

The Hawks’ Nick LaVoy would finally score the teams first point at the three minute mark in the first period. After a number of missed shots, Chowan’s Anthony Alfonso would connect with the net and bring the team within four at the end of the period.

Chowan would go on a run of their own in the opening minutes of the second period, scoring the next three goals and edging closer to the Wolves. After a number of turnovers by both squads, Newberry would gain control of the ball. With a man-up opportunity for the Wolves, Mansur took full advantage, giving the team the 7-5 lead. Departing from a timeout, Boone would extend the lead for Newberry and provide them with much momentum into the half.

With back-and-forth possession of the ball in the start of the third period, Hawks’ Noah Holloway would ease in a goal to once again bring the team within two. However, Newberry would be to strong on both sides of the field and out score the team 2-1 in the last eight minutes of the third.

Chowan would try to make a comeback in the fourth period, but without a solution for Boone, the game would remain in the Wolves hands. Boone, a junior from Stevensville, Md. would go on to score the last three goals for Newberry.

The Hawks’ would out shoot Newberry 39-31, but the Wolves would be more efficient with all but 10 of the shots being on goal. Goalie Erick Szurley would record a season high 12 saves on the game. Boone would head the pack, recording five goals, two assists and launching off eight shots with all but one being on frame. Cromie would see all four of his shots be on goal and would add three goals.

Newberry would further extend their winning streak with a 9-4 victory downing the Sailfish of Palm Beach Atlantic on Monday.

