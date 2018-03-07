Wolves take series with 12-10 win

The Wolves concluded the weekend series at Mars Hill with a 12-10 victory, giving the Wolves their first South Atlantic Conference series win of the 2018 season. - Courtesy photo The Wolves concluded the weekend series at Mars Hill with a 12-10 victory, giving the Wolves their first South Atlantic Conference series win of the 2018 season. -

MARS HILL, N.C. — Newberry won a weekend series at Mars Hill with a 12-10 victory on Sunday, giving the Wolves their first South Atlantic Conference series win of the 2018 season.

The Wolves (8-9, 3-3 SAC) led 12-1 in the middle of the fifth inning before the Lions (5-12-1, 2-4 SAC) mounted a comeback to pull within two runs. Shannon Smith was up to the task, working a perfect ninth inning for his first career save to give Newberry the win.

The middle of the order did significant damage for Newberry. The combination of designated hitter Ben Herring, first baseman Tyler Ackard, and right fielder Harrison Kinard went 9-for-14 with five runs scored, four batted in, and a walk. Eight of Newberry’s nine starters finished the day with at least one hit.

A pair of Wolves at the top of the order extended significant streaks at the plate. Danton Hyman went 2-for-3, his 11th multi-hit effort of the season and his 14th consecutive game with a hit. Colin Allman has reached base in 19 consecutive games dating back to last season and has a hit in 13 straight, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBI in Sunday’s win.

In four games this week, the sophomore shortstop hit .588 with 11 RBI, four home runs, eight extra-base hits, compiled a .650 on-base percentage, walked twice, stole a base, and slugged 1.588.

Newberry took control with a four-run first inning on run-scoring hits by Allman, Ackard and Kinard. The Wolves tacked on a run in the third and exploded for five more in the fourth, with Derek Olenchuk’s two-run bomb to center providing the biggest blow. Allman’s fourth long ball of the weekend gave the Wolves their final runs of the day one frame later.

Mars Hill began its comeback with three runs in the fifth, scored a pair in the seventh, and cut the lead to two with a four-run eighth before Smith subdued the Lions’ bats in the ninth.

Dylan Southerland improved to 3-1 on the season, giving up four runs on four hits in 5.0 innings of work. He struck out five while issuing just one walk.

On Saturday, Newberry and Mars Hill would split their doubleheader contests, with the Wolves taking Game One 11-6 and Mars Hill taking Game Two 3-2.

The Wolves concluded the weekend series at Mars Hill with a 12-10 victory, giving the Wolves their first South Atlantic Conference series win of the 2018 season. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Baseball-Wolves.jpg The Wolves concluded the weekend series at Mars Hill with a 12-10 victory, giving the Wolves their first South Atlantic Conference series win of the 2018 season. Courtesy photo