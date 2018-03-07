Wolves all-around game knocks off Bears

After falling to Barry and Columbus State over the weekend, the Wolves concluded the weekend by defeating Bloomfield 12-0. - Courtesy photo After falling to Barry and Columbus State over the weekend, the Wolves concluded the weekend by defeating Bloomfield 12-0. -

COLUMBUS, Ga. — In Newberry’s last contest of the Columbus State Tournament they down Bloomfield in a five inning 12-0 win.

The Wolves (11-7) put on a dazzling display of hitting and pitching on the evening. As a team Newberry stepped up to bat 26 times, posted 12 hits, garnered 12 runs, and 10 RBIs. Three different players posted doubles; Haley Simonds, Allison Van Atta and Daphne Payton. Everyone seemed to get in on the action as Simonds, Van Atta, Paige Meyer, Myranda Dills and Peyton posted RBIs.

In true power hitting fashion, Van Atta started things off with a home run sending Simonds to score as well. Newberry nabbed a 2-0 lead over Bloomfield (0-3) to end the second inning.

The Wolves tacked on three more runs in the bottom of the third when Simonds singled to left field and advanced to second on an error. This at bat saw Natalie Willis shift to second and advance to third on the error. Wagaman initially advanced to third and then scored along with Peyton on the error.

Meyer was due up next for Newberry and reached on a fielding error by the second baseman. Van Atta found her way to second, as Simonds went to third, and Willis home to score the Wolves’ fifth run.

Newberry’s offense in the fourth could not be stopped as it would crank out seven runs, ultimately securing the win for the Wolves. The inning would start with Simonds doubling to center field and scoring Morgan Wagaman and McKenzie Barneycastle. Van Atta followed in her footsteps with a double of her own down the left field line, sending Simonds home to score Newberry’s second run of the half inning. A sacrifice bunt by Meyer shifted Van Atta to third base.

Dills’ single to left field sent Van Atta home and advanced Meyer to second. Ashley Willis joined the hitting party and reached on a throwing error by the third baseman and proceeded to second by way of the error. Dills would move to second then on to third. Meyer advanced to third, but was led home because of the error.

Peyton showed off her baserunning skills after singling to left field, she advanced to second on the throw. A. Willis and Dills rounded the remaining bases to score Newberry’s final two runs of the inning. These seven runs made up the Wolves’ 12 that earned them the win.

Starting pitcher Emily Marchbanks nabbed the win to improve her record to 5-2 on the season. She rounded four innings for a total of 59 pitches. Through four innings Marchbanks only allowed two hits, three walks, and one swinging strikeout. She was relieved by Chelsey Cunningham who pitched the final half inning. Bloomfield went three-and-out to Cunningham and the Wolves defense.

The Bears saw 15 chances in the batter’s box, tallied two hits, and left five stranded. Their efforts were led by outfielders in Raylene Uribe and Sarisha Daughtery.

Prior to their face off against Bloomfield, the Wolves fell to Barry Saturday and Sunday, 5-4 and 6-2. The Wolves also fell short to Columbus State 8-5 on Saturday.

