Boone named SAC Offensive Player of the Week

ROCK HILL — Junior attack man Stone Boone has been named AstroTurf South Atlantic Conference Offensive Player of the Week after leading Newberry to a 14-10 victory over Chowan.

Boone notched five goals in the Saturday showdown with the Hawks’. The Stevensville, Md. native also added two assists on the afternoon. The most compelling stat from the game is that he placed 87.5% of his shots on frame, going 7-for-8 on the day. Boone ranks third in the conference in goals (15) and fourth in shots (46). The award is his first Player of the Week honor this season.

