Wolves, Leandro lead after 36 holes

MYRTLE BEACH — Newberry is four strokes clear of the field after the first day of the Bash at the Beach with Carlos Leandro opening a four-shot lead on his next closest competitor.

Newberry is one of just three Division II institutions in the nine-team field, finishing the day one stroke under par. The Wolves were well ahead of fellow Division II schools Walsh (+74, eighth place) and St. Anslem (+92, ninth place).

Charleston Southern is currently in second position at three over, four shots back of the Wolves. Longwood is five over, with host Appalachian State (+15) and Tennessee Tech (+20) rounding out the top five.

Leandro fired a three-under 68 in each of the first two rounds to land four shots ahead of the Charleston Southern tandem of Jacques Wilson and Art Griffin. The senior had six birdies in each round but saved his best work for the end of the day, carding birdies on three of the last four holes to add to his lead.

Spencer Skiff is currently in a three-way tie for fourth at one stroke under par, sharing his spot on the leaderboard with Longwood duo Brandon Weaver and Jordan Boulton. Skiff did his best work in the first round, compiling three birdies and an eagle on the 532-yard, par-five fifth hole. He was six under at one point before finishing his round at four under, the best round of any of the 60 competitors.

Harry Bolton finished his day tied for 15th place at three shots over par. He improved 20 spots on the leaderboard, the second-biggest jump of any player in the tournament, with a two-under 69 in a second round that included five birdies.

Ben Thompson is seven shots over par, placing him in a tie for 26th. Rob Cull, in the lineup for the first time this spring, is three shots back of Thompson in a tie for 35th.

The Wolves’ 36 birdies as a team were the most in the tournament. Leandro’s 12 and Bolton’s eight ranked first and fourth, respectively, in the field. Leandro also led all competitors at four under on par-four holes, with Skiff one shot behind at -3.

Newberry is seeking their first win of spring in Division I tournament. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_Mens-Golf-NC.jpg Newberry is seeking their first win of spring in Division I tournament. Courtesy photo