Introducing your Wolves: McKenzie Barneycastle, Morgan Sweeney and Tori Caldwell

NEWBERRY — Meet McKenzie Barneycastle, Morgan Sweeney and Tori Caldwell, these three young ladies are a part of the Newberry College softball team.

Name: McKenzie Barneycastle

Major: Graphic Design

Favorite Food: Cheese dip

Barneycastle is a freshman from Mocksville, N.C. and enters her first season with the Wolves softball team.

“The small size, family-oriented scope, and softball program all led to my choice of Newberry College,” she said.

Before Newberry she played varsity softball from 2014-2017 at center, right, and left field. She is a two-time Scholar Athlete, All-Conference, All-District, and All-State selection. Barneycastle also nabbed Defensive Player of the Year in 2015.

She attributes her hard work and focus as keys to her current success.

Some interesting facts about McKenzie are…

She has completely memorized “Drops of Jupiter” by Train. Her pre-game ritual is to sing and dance. Her favorite athlete is Cam Newton and she likes to cheer on her favorite sports team in the UNC-Chapel Hill Tar Heels. She loves to dance even though she doesn’t think she does very well.

Barneycastle recalled greatest athletic achievement and moment to when she won two National Championships.

Name: Morgan Sweeney

Major: Nursing

Favorite Food: Mac and cheese

Sweeney hails from Bladenboro, N.C. and is currently embarking on her third season with Newberry’s softball program.

“I decided to come to Newberry because I really enjoyed being with the girls on the team and the environment of the school,” She said. “The size of the school also played a role in my decision.”

Prior to Newberry she went to West Bladen High School where she earned 2-A All-District, All-Conference, All-State and best offensive player in softball. Her other accolades include an All-Conference selection in volleyball.

Some interesting facts about Sweeney are…

Her favorite athlete is Lauren Chamberlain and her favorite sports team is the Atlanta Braves. Traveling and hiking are her favorite hobbies.

Name: Tori Caldwell

Major: Nursing

Favorite Food: Olives

Caldwell is a native of Little Mountain and is in her sophomore year with the softball team.

“I wanted to be close to home and play softball,” She said. “I also knew I wanted to major in Nursing.”

Before her time at Newberry she was an All-Region selection for three seasons. She received the Rebel Award. Caldwell is a recipient of the Wendy’s Heisman Award and named a SCHSL Scholar Athlete. The valedictorian and AP Scholar nabbed the George Sink Scholar Athlete award three times in softball.

When it comes to her success she implements several key items into her training.

“I mentally talk myself up by telling myself that I am a good hitter, I will get a hit, I will make a great pitch, etc.,” Caldwell said. “I try to keep nothing but positive thoughts in my head.”

Some interesting facts about Caldwell are…

She has memorized too many songs to name, especially country songs. She cheers for USC women’s basketball and her favorite athlete is Carl Edwards Jr. Her favored hobby is traveling, and she really wants a pet goat.

Caldwell’s greatest athletic achievement/moment came when she hit the tying run and game-winning run against her high school rival with two outs in the last inning.

