Cornett hired as offensive line coach

NEWBERRY — Head football coach Todd Knight has announced the addition of Taylor Cornett as the Wolves’ offensive line coach.

“I think Taylor is a great fit for our program,” Knight said. “I really like the carryover value from an offensive standpoint with Taylor having worked with [offensive coordinator] Coach [Todd] Varn in the past. That will make the transition much easier for both of them.”

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity Coach Knight has given me here at Newberry,” said Cornett. “I’m excited to get to work up front offensively and build on the foundation that’s been set in place.”

Cornett’s knowledge and experience stretches into every facet of the game as he has coached various units in offense, defense and special teams. His recent stint at Presbyterian College saw him coach the tight ends and special teams under Varn, who served as the offensive coordinator for the Blue Hose. He worked on pass protection and run-game concepts, assisted with player development, and was the lead recruiter in parts of three states.

Some key accomplishments from his stay there were Keith Pearson’s Big-South Conference-leading kickoff return average of 21.8 yards and helping freshman running back Torrance Marable a league-leading 1,038 rushing yards.

Prior to Presbyterian, Cornett worked at Appalachian State University as a Graduate Assistant. During the 2014-2015 season he aided the defense and special teams. He then followed that year up working with the tight ends. His overall responsibilities were to lead daily practices and assist with game day and opponent planning.

While at App in 2015, he helped coach an offense that ranked No. 1 in total offense and No. 2 in scoring in the Sun Belt Conference. Cornett also saw a student-athlete tie the school’s single season touchdown record and be named to the 2016 John Mackey Award Watch List. Appalachian State finished that same season going 11-2, the most wins in Sun Belt Conference history, and won the Camellia Bowl against Ohio.

His other coaching stints include Brevard College and West Port High School. Cornett worked primarily on the offensive side with focuses on the offensive line, wide receivers, tight ends, and special teams. He helped Brevard to the South Atlantic Conference lead in kickoff return average and West Port to county highs in total offense and scoring. He also mentored two West Port offensive linemen that earned All-District distinction and signed with Division I teams.

The Citadel graduate obtained his Bachelor of Science in business administration in 2009. Cornett was a four-year starter for the Bulldogs and a two-time All-Southern Conference Tight End.

Cornett replaces former Offensive Line Coach Na’Shan Goddard, who departed to take the same position at Division I South Carolina State.

