Wolves nab two on All-Conference teams

ROCK HILL — Newberry notches two on the 2017-18 South Atlantic Conference All-Conference teams in Meg Essex and Shelby Britten.

Essex earned first team honors with Britten being selected to the second team. The two finished their junior-year campaigns with their statistics and accolades.

Essex carved her name into the Newberry women’s basketball history book several times during this season for single game records, single season records, and career records. In the single game category, she is in a tie for points in a game at 34, blocks in a game at eight and seven twice.

In the single season category is tied for seventh for points at 475 and owns the seventh spot for blocks at 54. She completed this season with 204 blocks, wrapping up the number two spot.

Her nine double-doubles on the season made 12 on her career. She ended this campaign with 475 points, 54 blocks, 36 assists, 240 rebounds and a three-pointer. Essex needs only 21 more blocks to tie recent Half of Fame inductee Tiffany Johnson at 225.

Britten also rewrote history at Newberry this season by notching 122 assists which puts her in the eighth spot for single season assists. She surpassed her previous record of 119 assists in the 2016-17 season.

She owns the tenth spot for three-pointers made in a single season at 54. On her career she has assisted her teammates 271 times and is in the tenth spot. With three-pointers made, she sits at the four spot with 118 on her career.

The Wolves concluded their season on Wednesday, Feb. 28 in a duel with the No. 2 tournament seeded Bulldogs of Wingate. Newberry finished this year’s campaign by securing the No. 7 seed in the 2017-18 SAC Women’s Basketball Tournament while going 16-12 overall and 11-9 in the conference.

Meg Essex and Shelby Britten were both named to the 2017-18 South Atlantic Conference All-Conference teams. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_EssexBritten.jpg Meg Essex and Shelby Britten were both named to the 2017-18 South Atlantic Conference All-Conference teams. Courtesy photo