Miller tabbed Freshman of the Year; Valentine gets all-conference nod

ROCK HILL — A pair of Wolves pick up honors from the 2017-18 South Atlantic Conference Men’s Basketball All-Conference list. Max Miller was named SAC Freshman of the Year along with a spot on the all-freshman team, while Rob Valentine garnered a place on the all-conference first team.

Throughout his freshman campaign, Miller combined for 251 points, 162 rebounds, and 30 blocks. He led the team with three double-doubles on the season, including a standout performance against Piedmont International where he shot a 91.7 clip going 11-for-12 from the field to tally 23 points and 11 boards.

Miller finished the year shooting 61.9% from the field, nabbing him a top-five spot in the conference in overall field goal percentage.

With the selection, Miller is Newberry’s fourth SAC freshman of the year during the school’s 20 years in the league. The Roscoe, Illinois native also secured a spot on the SAC All-Freshman team.

Senior Rob Valentine’s season resulted in an all-conference first team nod, joining the list alongside Carson-Newman’s Charles Clark, No. 2 Queens’ Todd Withers, and No. 1 Lincoln Memorial’s Emanuel Terry, Trevon Shaw and Dorian Pinson.

Valentine concluded his sensational senior campaign accumulating 554 points and connecting from beyond the arc 109 times this season. His 109 treys set a Newberry record for made three-pointers in a single season, with his 10 at Bob Jones on Nov. 14 setting another school record for most made during a singular game.

The Richmond, Virginia native ranked in the top-ten in several SAC statistical categories including second in total points, third in average points per game, and sixth in three-point percentage. Valentine also lit up the national stage currently occupying the fourth spot in Division II in treys made per game with an average of 3.76.

Along with his effectiveness from beyond the arc, Valentine combined for 106 rebounds including his first career double-double at Lenoir-Rhyne where he notched 29 points and a career-high 11 boards.

Valentine’s all-conference first team pick is the first for the Wolves since Demarkus Smith earned the honor during the 2014-15 season.

