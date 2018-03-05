Monosky helps clinch win for Wolves

Monosky - Monosky -

NEWBERRY — A three-set thriller from Jordan Monosky sealed a 6-3 Newberry win over Southern Wesleyan on Tuesday afternoon. Monosky’s 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 decision marked the Wolves’ fourth straight victory in singles action.

In addition to Monosky, No. 1 Edison Ambarzumjan left the court with a 6-1, 7-5 win while No. 2 Jose Navarro followed up the performance with his own 6-4, 6-3 decision. No. 3 Angel Pizarro and No. 5 Alex Amble rounded out the victors going 6-2, 6-2 and 5-7, 7-6, 6-2, respectively.

Doubles competition got off to a shaky start with Southern Wesleyan taking two of the three matches. No. 2 Pizarro and Nikhil Mannepalli nabbed the 8-3 win to put the Wolves one point behind, 2-1, heading into singles play.

Southern Wesleyan would only garner one victory during singles make the final score 6-3.

