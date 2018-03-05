Women’s tennis secures fourth straight sweep

Sweeps in doubles and singles would allow the Wolves to grab their fourth consecutive 9-0 win over Southern Wesleyan. - Courtesy photo Sweeps in doubles and singles would allow the Wolves to grab their fourth consecutive 9-0 win over Southern Wesleyan. -

NEWBERRY — The Wolves swept both doubles and singles play to grab their fourth consecutive 9-0 win over Southern Wesleyan Tuesday afternoon.

Newberry started off competition dominating doubles with three straight victories. No. 1 Amanda Carrillo and Marta Gomar nabbed the 8-0 win, while No. 3 Rebeca Martinez and Joelle Husle replicated the success with their own 8-0 decision. No. 2 Elisa Aguirre and Lucia Davila capped doubles play with a victory to put the Wolves up 3-0.

The success continued headed into singles action with No. 1 Carrillo, No. 2 Aguirre and No. 3 Gomar picking up two-set wins. No. 4 Davila added to the Wolves’ win column with an 8-5 decision, while No. 5 Martinez and No. 6 Husle ended the afternoon with a pair of 8-0 sweeps over their Southern Wesleyan counterparts.

With the win, Newberry improves to 8-3 on the season with one victory in conference play.

