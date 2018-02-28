Wolves offense explode in 11-7 win over Alderson Broaddus

Despite the rain, the Wolves men’s lacrosse team defeated the Battlers of Alderson Broaddus Sunday afternoon 11-7. - Courtesy photo Despite the rain, the Wolves men’s lacrosse team defeated the Battlers of Alderson Broaddus Sunday afternoon 11-7. -

NEWBERRY — A little rain would not stop the Newberry Wolves men’s lacrosse team from tallying an 11-7 win against the Battlers of Alderson Broaddus on Sunday afternoon.

The Wolves (2-3) came out with much energy, despite the slight showers and overcast. Alderson Broaddus would waste no time getting to the net, recording a goal within the first minute of the game by Matthew Amato. However, Jeremy Ross countered the goal with one of his own to even the score.

The Battlers’ Amato would return at the seven minute mark to award Alderson Broaddus back the lead. After a number of missed shots, Stone Boone would connect with the net and score the Wolves next two goals to give the Wolves a 3-2 edge at the end of the first period.

Alderson Broaddus was on attack from the jump in the opening minutes of the second period, but the tight defense by the Wolves led to three turnovers by the Battlers. Off of the turnovers, Ross would strike again and extend the Newberry lead. With both teams exchanging goals, the Wolves would have the upper hand and go into the half with a 5-3 lead.

Newberry would open the second half off with a goal by Ross via a pass from Dylan Mansur. However, the Battlers would try to make a comeback, bringing the game back within two after a goal by Jordan Look. Both teams would have looks throughout the third period, but would not be able to connect. With neither team scoring for 11 minutes of the third, freshman Walker Starr broke the stall of the game and gave the team new found energy in the closing minutes. The Greenville native would find an open in the defense and slide through for a goal to give Newberry the 7-4 lead and award him his first collegiate goal.

The Battlers would bring the game back to within two midway the fourth, but Newberry would have to many scoring threats for the opposing team to gain control. The speedy Matt Cromie would find Belton Bryan to give the team more leverage. Another Greenville native, Steven Ranck, would also join in on the fun and record his first collegiate goal. Daytin Vidovich would seal the deal for the Wolves with his goal in the dwindling seconds of the game.

Newberry would light up the stat sheet, out shooting the Battlers 38-20. Alderson Broaddus would commit 17 turnovers on the afternoon. Goalie Erick Szurley would make six saves on the game, including two consecutive ones that were SportsCenter worthy. Ross headed the pack, recording three goals, two assists and launching off nine shots with all but four being on frame.

Despite the rain, the Wolves men’s lacrosse team defeated the Battlers of Alderson Broaddus Sunday afternoon 11-7. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_MensLacrosse2018-1.jpg Despite the rain, the Wolves men’s lacrosse team defeated the Battlers of Alderson Broaddus Sunday afternoon 11-7. Courtesy photo