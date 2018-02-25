Newberry drops home opener to Roberts Wesleyan

The Wolves Men’s Lacrosse team fell to the Redhawks of Roberts Wesleyan 8-6 in their first home opener. The Wolves Men’s Lacrosse team fell to the Redhawks of Roberts Wesleyan 8-6 in their first home opener.

NEWBERRY — The Wolves celebrated the home opener for the Men’s Lacrosse newly added program. Although the momentum and energy was behind the team, they fell to the Redhawks of Roberts Wesleyan 8-6.

Newberry (1-3) was surrounded by hundreds of family members and friends at Setzler Field. With much energy and momentum in the stadium, Belton Bryan helped the team jump out to a 1-0 lead, with a goal in the opening minute of the game. However, the Redhawks were ready for a challenge, scoring the next four goals to give them a 4-1 edge over the Wolves.

In the closing seconds of the first period, Dylan Mansur was able to slide past the defense to hit the back of the net. The junior from Edgewater, Md. recorded two goals and added an assist. Mansur connected on four of his nine shots on the night.

Both teams would have a hard time scoring, with the only goal of the period coming from Newberry. Mansur would find a slashing Stone Boone, who would launch his shot past the Redhawks’ goalie to put the team behind by just one.

Roberts Wesleyan (2-0) would control the third period, outscoring the Wolves 9-3 and recording two goals in the process. With a three point lead going into the fourth, Newberry was on the chase to inch closer to their opponents. The Redhawks’ Alex Bianchi and Kyle Dunham were able to score on two different occasions within a minute of each other to take a four-point lead.

With an attempt to make a comeback and take the lead, Bryan was able to score the last two goals for the Wolves. However, it was too late for Newberry to secure the win. Boone would take four shots in game and goalie Erick Szurley would make 11 saves on the contest.

