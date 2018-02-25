Newberry ranked seventh in Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll

The Newberry College Men’s Golf team has ranked seventh in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll. The Newberry College Men’s Golf team has ranked seventh in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll.

NORMAN, Okla. — The Wolves move up from their previous position in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll to seventh receiving a total of 290 votes.

West Florida has maintained the top spot in the poll since its last posting with 13 first place votes. Florida Southern secured the No. 2 spot while receiving six first place votes. Nova Southern and Lynn switched places at the three and four spots, respectively. While Florida Tech and Barry would finish just above Newberry.

Newberry’s fall season saw them come in first place in five of the eight contests. Their latest victory came from the McDonough Cup in Orlando, Fla. on Oct. 30-31. The Wolves swept both days as the number one team out of 18.

In the poll released on Nov. 17, Newberry nabbed several players in the Golfstat player ranking. Those Wolves included; Harry Bolton who ranked No. 15, Spencer Skiff at No. 43, and Carlos Leandro coming in at No. 89.

The spring season will kick off on Monday, Feb. 19-20 in the Newberry Invitational at The Ocean Course on Kiawah Island.

The next poll will be released on March 9.

The Newberry College Men’s Golf team has ranked seventh in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll. https://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/02/web1_Mens-Golf.jpg The Newberry College Men’s Golf team has ranked seventh in the Bushnell Golfweek Division II Coaches Poll. Courtesy photo