Newberry Observer Publisher,

As owner of Tiny’s Fish and Wings Restaurant, I want express my sincere gratitude as recipient of The Newberry Observer’s Readers’ Choice Award Best Soul Food Restaurant. I apologize for your inability to contact me. Unfortunately, I was involved in a serious accident and have been recovering from the injuries that I sustained.

Again, I am so thankful for this award and consider it an honor and privilege. Please convey my appreciation to the readers and those responsible for making this happen.

Sincerely,

Clyde E. Hill

Owner/ Tiny’s Fish and Wings 115 Boundary Street

Newberry, South Carolina 29108