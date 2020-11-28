Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

I wish to comment on the Veteran’s Day Luncheon on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

The citizens of Newberry County have been aware because of the COVID-19 social distancing has been the norm. Because of this, some events in the county have been either cancelled or scaled down. Oktoberfest, Veterans Day Parade and the Veterans Day Luncheon provided by Samsung.

I begin working with Samsung to help with the parade and meal for our veterans. After it was decided to cancel the parade, Mayor Foster Senn, Amanda Loveday (Samsung representative) and myself discussed this, Amanda had an idea to run by us. Samsung wanted to have the luncheon anyway. They decided to have a take-out meal. Through some coordination with caterers for the meals, building arrangements and other logistical items plans were made.

On November 14, 2020, we had the luncheon as a drive-through at the Newberry County Veterans Affairs Office. This drive-through was accomplished and over 500 meals were served.

From the veterans of Newberry County and the Newberry County Veterans Affairs Office, we want to give a big shout-out to the supporters of this event.

Samsung Corporation of which without their caring for the veterans of Newberry County and our great country this would not have been possible.

NP Strategy for their coordination of events and preparation for the planning of this.

To the American Legion Post 24 and 219 for spreading the word and putting posters around the county in support of event.

To Ronnie’s Buffet and Grill for providing meals for the veterans.

To the Girl Scouts of America of which there are two troops in Newberry County that provided cookies for the veterans.

For the Radio Station WKDK and The Newberry Observer for their advertising of the luncheon.

If you should need any further information, please let us know. We may be reached at 803-321-2161.

Sincerely,

David

Leslie D. Parnell, Director

Newberry County Veterans Affairs Officer