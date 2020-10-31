Dear Editor,

I realize a lot of our citizens have already voted, but I feel the need to share with you why I support and have voted for Les Hipp for Newberry County Council. Les’ dad and my mother are siblings so I know Les well. I know him to be a honest, hardworking, Christian person with Christian values, who loves Newberry County and wants the best for it and its citizens.

Les was first elected to County Council after a huge tax increase in 2008. He had retired by then and immediately went to work for the County Council, first to reduce taxes and the county’s debt, placing the county in a better financial position.

Les was appointed chairman of the Newberry County Economic Development Committee, working with the S.C. Dept. of Commerce to recruit new industries to Newberry and expanding existing industries. Realizing that true tax relief comes from expanding industry in the county, Les went to work and worked hard to take an undeveloped tract of land at the 773-I-26 interchange into Mid-Carolina Industrial Park, making necessary improvements in order to entice and accommodate the needs of industries. All of the work was done with a minimal cost to the county and at the same time reducing taxes. Les and those who served on County Council at that time deserve full credit for Mid-Carolina Industrial Park, which has been a huge asset to the county. All of this was accomplished with a budget increase of less than $200,000 annually. Since Les has not been on County Council, the budget for spending has increased at an alarming rate of over $600,000 per year. That is over three times as fast as during the previous eight years. We all know that this amount of spending cannot continue without an increase in taxes.

Piedmont Tech expanded to Newberry in order to prepare students for newer and better paying jobs. They were located in the old armory until the sheriff needed that facility, so it was remodeled for his needs and the old Winn-Dixie building remodeled for Piedmont Tech. All of this was accomplished using the Sales Tax fund and not real estate taxes.

These are just a few accomplishments made while Les was on County Council and without raising taxes and why we need Les back on the council. So please do Newberry a favor and put Les Hipp back on County Council.

Thank you,

Linda Turner,

Newberry

Formerly owner of Turner’s Jewelers and Gifts