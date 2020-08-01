Letter to the Editor

There is a sign at the entrance of Springfield Place that says, “Heroes work Here.” Well I live among those heroes. They walk the halls where I live. They wear cute masks. Their glasses fog up. Their voices are muffled. They pull on their mask to get a quick breath of air and keep going and going and going. They risk their lives and the lives of their families every day they go to work.

I am so thankful for this courageous staff that work diligently, follow protocols and do everything within their power to keep our residents safe from COVID-19. When watching the news, all we hear are horror stories about the pandemic, but we have been so fortunate not to have one case thus far. Our staff has done a wonderful job. We have been quarantined since March, with no end in sight.

I am sure our staff members are scared of getting the virus, but they continue to work. Some have babies and small children at home and some have elderly parents that they go home to care for, Katelyn Warren, a staff member, told me she goes home from work, takes off her shoes, removes her clothes in the back of the house, showers and puts on a clean set of clothes before she sees her son.

COVID-19 might come through the door at Springfield Place, but you better believe that it will have to go through Our Heroes before it gets to us. Thank you for your courage. Thank you for your love.

Sincerely,

Alma Kay Waldrop (resident)