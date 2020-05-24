Letter to the Editor

I live at Springfield Place with my dog (Miss Beebe), Miss Beebe is an 18 1/2 pound Boston Terrier Bossy Dog. Miss Beebe and I walk around our beautiful campus often.

On Easter morning – I really really did want to be up at sunrise, felt very sure that the sunrise would be our Easter. But, as we walked toward the main entrance we stopped as we saw a beautifully made cross. After prayers and thoughts of our past Easters — and prayers for our future.

Later on that morning we made another visit to the cross and someone had added gorgeous garments.

To the person that gave us an Easter experience and allowed us to share, thank you.

Sincerely,

Aileen Floyd