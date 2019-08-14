Letter to the Editor

Smith Road serves as an important city street bypassing the town of Newberry. This short road connects Newberry West Side College Street to East Side Wilson Road (S.C. 76), both very busy both ways.

Presently Smith, the overloaded road, has multiple entries to Newberry Academy. further a community of 60 lone seniors, many without vehicles, myself included, try getting groceries. Recently Newberry College expanded play and parking ground on Smith Road. Imagine adding this to the normal long established residents! With more…a big more… 80 new houses with multiple entries will shortly bog down Smith Road.

This all can peacefully and safely exist only with proper sidewalks. Without such in short time serious problems are likely to happen in abundance.

Please give us adequate safe sidewalks along Smith Road.

Sincerely,

Jim Livingston

Newberry