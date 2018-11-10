I recently attended a very nice production of Steel Magnolias at the old Ritz Theater. While sitting there in what was once a beautiful theater, and could be again, I wondered why Newberry doesn’t still have its own full time movie theater? A place we could safely drop off our kids for movie dates without having to go to Irmo or Greenwood. Or that we seniors could go see current or classic movies on a regular basis.

I am relatively new to Newberry, but I know the town fathers and citizens once got together to support the arts resulting in our nationally recognized Newberry Opera House being renovated for modern productions. Why couldn’t we do the same for the Ritz Theater. I was told it would cost about $150,000 to equip the theater for projecting digital movies, the only kind being shown nowadays. That seems like a relatively small price to pay considering the building for it already exists complete with ticket window, snack bar and restrooms.

Anyone else interested in trying to raise funds to make this happen?

Sincerely,

John Probst

Newberry